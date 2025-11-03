The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...A mix of sun and cloud. A 40 percent chance of showers late this morning and early this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming west 40 gusting to 60 this morning. High 14 C.

Tonight...Clear. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Low 2 C.

Tuesday...Increasing cloudiness. High 14 C.

Tuesday night...Cloudy. Low 6 C.

Wednesday...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. High 11 C.

Wednesday night...Cloudy periods. Low 2 C.

Thursday...Sunny. High 14 C.

Thursday night...Cloudy. Low 6 C.

Friday...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 14 C.

Friday night...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7 C.

Saturday..,Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 11 C.

Saturday night...Cloudy. Low 6 C.

Sunday...Cloudy. High 9 C.