NEW YORK - "The Fall Guy," the Ryan Gosling-led, action-comedy ode to stunt performers, opened with a below-expectations $28.5 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, providing a lukewarm start to a summer movie season that's very much to be determined for Hollywood.

The Universal Pictures release opened on a weekend that Marvel has regularly dominated with $100 million-plus launches.



But last year's strike jumbled this year's movie calendar.



"Deadpool & Wolverine," originally slated to open this weekend, is instead debuting in July.

