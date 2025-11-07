The Federal Aviation Administration's order to scale back flights nationwide because of the government shutdown is now in effect.

Flights at 40 major airports including in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago are being cut Friday.

The FAA says its goal is to reduce flights by up to 10% to ease pressure on unpaid air traffic controllers.

Hundreds scheduled for Friday already have been canceled.

The impact is expected to be felt across the U.S. air transportation system, affecting both passengers and package deliveries.