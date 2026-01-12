The 'Clash at the Colosseum' is returning to Caesars Windsor.

The Windsor Express announced Monday morning that it's bringing back the game to the Colosseum on Tuesday, February 24.

The Express says it's been nearly a decade since the team played at the casino.

The last time the Express brought the hardwood to Caesars Windsor was back in 2017.

This will be the fifth time an Express game will be played inside The Colosseum.

The Express will take on the Sudbury Five, with tip-off set for 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $39.77 and go on sale this Friday.

The team says a portion of the proceeds from the game will support the UHC - Hub of Opportunities and its 15 food banks across Windsor-Essex.