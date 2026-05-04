Studio estimates on Sunday say "The Devil Wears Prada 2" has topped the box office with $77 million in the U.S. and Canada and $156.6 million internationally.

Women drove the success, making up 76% of ticket buyers.

The sequel, featuring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, sees Andy Sachs working again for Miranda Priestly.

Critics had mixed reviews, but 74% of viewers would recommend it.

The film cost $100 million to produce, a significant increase from the original.

Meanwhile, the Michael Jackson biopic "Michael" took second place with $54 million.

This weekend kicks off Hollywood's critical summer movie season.