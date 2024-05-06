Cookie and beer lovers can now unite at a new shop in Ford City.

The Cookie Bar which offers homemade cookies and craft beer has relocated to Drouillard Road and held their grand opening on Saturday.

Anna Eschuk and her husband Brent Phillips, who bakes all of the cookies, started the business in 2020 after being laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two started the business in a small apartment kitchen, before they upgraded to renting a kitchen in Walkerville, then having a spot of their own on Pelissier Street.

In October 2023, they bought a space at 1093 Drouillard Road but had to wait to open due to finishing construction.

The Cookie Bar is known for the quarter pound craft cookies, offering over 12 different flavours, with eight vegan options as well, and over 16 craft beers on tap.

Speaking on AM800's Live and Local, Anna Eschuk with The Cookie Bar says her husband ensures every cookie is perfect.

"He weighs out each individual one every week by hand, and they're all his recipes, all his ideas. We have 12 regular cookies all the time, and eight different vegan ones."



She says there are plenty of seats.



"We have a long Detroit-style bar with the 'L' that you can sit at the bar and drink 16 of our craft beers that we have on tap. We also have OV and LandShark domestics for your people that like the classics."

She says they don't mind you bringing your own food.



"Our dining room in general we have a BYOF policy, so you can bring your own food since we don't do food personally, we focus on the cookies, so you can bring in food."

Eschuk adds that she never thought this opportunity would be possible, and she's so grateful to the community.

The Cookie Bar also offers cookie cakes for pre-order, and cookie charcuterie boards.

-with files from AM800's Live and Local with Kyle Horner