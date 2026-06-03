‘The cocaine could have been anyone’s’: Defence asks jury to acquit LaSalle man

Shawn Evon, 48, is charged with trafficking cocaine for a July 2020 raid which recovered $80,000 cash and $60,000 in cocaine hidden in his backyard.

In closing arguments Wednesday, defence lawyer Bobby Russon asked the jury of 12 people to consider both the evidence and the “absence of evidence” presented during last week’s trial.

“There are a myriad of rational inferences consistent with innocence and you only need one,” Russon said.

Russon argued the prosecutor had failed to prove the drugs and cash only belonged to Evon and not his uncle, Danny Moore.

Moore, Russon argued, had “unfettered” access to Evon’s rented home on Outram Avenue, where he rebuilt the back deck within a few weeks of the raid.

The defence says Moore hid the drugs under the deck and buried some more in the backyard inside a thermos, unbeknownst to Evon.

His family members testified that no one helped Moore with the deck and Evon rarely used the grass portion of the backyard.

“The cocaine could have been anyones,” Russon argued.

Moore was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 and has since passed away.

“This case is not about assigning blame to someone who can’t defend themselves,” Federal Drug Prosecutor Sue Szasz argued.

“It’s about determining whether the evidence proves the guilt of the accused who stands before you.”

Szasz said it would be “a series of unlikely coincidences” to believe Evon didn’t see Moore building a hidden compartment in the deck, didn’t see a disturbance in the backyard grass or that his uncle would risk his drugs and cash being found without Evon being made aware.

She also asked the jury to take into account Evon’s criminal record including convictions for money laundering, fraud and possession of property obtained by crime.

Szasz said Evon can’t be found guilty of this charge, because of past offences, but she wants the jury to take the criminal record into account when weighing the credibility of Evon’s testimony on the stand.

“The accused was not an innocent bystander,” Szasz said.

The jury started their deliberations late Wednesday, and they will now be sequestered until they reach a unanimous verdict.