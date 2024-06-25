The City of Windsor has officially planted its 1,400th tree this year.

The city's Forester has marked the end of the spring tree planting season.

Over the course of 2024 the city will plant 2,500 large caliper trees during the spring and fall to replace trees that were lost due to age or weather-related damage.

The city manages and maintains a modern digital inventory of around 87,000 trees between parks and streets, with an unknown number of more trees in forests and other natural areas.

The most common tree species in Windsor include honey locust, Norway maple, and silver maple.

Additional trees are also being planted by community partners, including the Essex Region Conservation Authority and the Scout Tree Group.

The city's 2024 operating budget allocates $46.2-million towards parks, facilities, and recreation operations. The 10-year capital plan will invest more than $184.5-million in City parks, arenas, and recreation.