KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Patrick Mahomes accounted for three touchdowns and the Kansas City defense made big stops at key moments to help the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 32-29 on Sunday night and reach the Super Bowl for the third consecutive season.

Now, they will face the Philadelphia Eagles and try to become the first team ever to hoist three straight Lombardi Trophies.

Harrison Butker gave them the lead with his field goal with 3:33 left, and the Kansas City defense stopped Josh Allen and Co. on fourth down, allowing the Chiefs offense to run out the clock on their ninth consecutive playoff victory.

GOIN’ TO THE BOWL‼️ pic.twitter.com/J6Rt57vE3W — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 27, 2025