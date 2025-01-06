Two wildly audacious films — Brady Corbet's 215-minute postwar epic "The Brutalist" and Jacques Audiard's Spanish language, genre-shifting trans musical "Emilia Perez" — won top honors at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday.

"The Brutalist" was crowned best film, drama, putting one of 2024's most ambitious films on course to be a major contender at the Academy Awards.

"The Brutalist" also won best director for Corbet and best actor for Adrian Brody.

"Emilia Perez" won best film, comedy or musical, handing Jacques Audiard's movie a major prize and elevating the Oscar chances of Netflix's top Oscar contender.

Other winners included Demi Moore, Sebastian Stan and Fernanda Torres.