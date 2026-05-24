The Bridge Youth Resource Centre in Leamington receives $100,000 housing donation

The Klassen family makes a $100,000 donation to The Bridge Youth Resource Centre in Leamington.

A six-figure donation to The Bridge Youth Resource Centre in Leamington will help support its new housing development.

The Klassen family has donated $100,000 to the organization to support the ongoing construction of a 50-unit mixed-income housing development at 310 Sherk Street near Seacliff Park in Leamington.

The project is designed to address critical housing needs in the region, with a focus on supporting vulnerable youth while fostering an inclusive and supportive community for all residents.

The Bridge Executive Director Krista Rempel says they are currently looking for tenants for their traditional home builds that have already been finished on the property.

“The first ones are market rate rent and will basically move forward with affordable and market rate releases over the next year as we complete the remaining builds,” she says.

Rempel says this donation will be going toward their $8 million capital campaign to build these homes to support the work they do.

“Our goal is to always help all youth reach their potential. What we want to do is support youth across the continuum of care with the resources we have through the resource centre and through the Quiring Family Fresh Start Housing Facility for those experiencing housing instability and homelessness,” she says.

The organization typically provides services to 300 youth, between the ages of 14 and 24, through their programs each year.

Rempel says the building of these homes will help move people into the future.

“By building opportunities for them to receive tenancies and be within an exclusive community of market-rate and affordable rental opportunities,” she says.

The new housing initiative is part of The Bridge’s ongoing commitment to addressing youth homelessness and housing insecurity in Windsor-Essex.

“We are honoured to support The Bridge and the important work they do in our community,” said John Klassen. “Everyone deserves a safe place to live, and we believe this project will make a meaningful difference in the lives of many.”

Construction is currently underway, with completion anticipated by fall of 2026.