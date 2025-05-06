The Beer Store is closing several locations across the province effective July 6, 2025, including two in Windsor.

The locations at 790 Goyeau St. and 1780 College Ave. will be shuttered alongside nine other locations.

The remaining four locations in Windsor will remain open.

The Beer Store says the closures are the result of a changing retail landscape.

“The Beer Store is modernizing operations to meet the needs of marketplace – this means making the difficult decision to close some stores. We know this will be disappointing to many customers and our valued employees,” said Vice President of Retail Ozzie Ahmed. “We don’t make this decision lightly; it is part of our ongoing commitment to business sustainability and serving the needs of our customers.”

In the release that confirmed the closure, the company stated that it is ‘committed to treating employees with respect and supporting them through this transition.’

Although the stores serve as hubs for the return of empty alcohol containers, the company also reminded consumers that grocery stores selling alcohol will be required to return empties starting on January 1, 2026.

To find your nearest retailer, please visit The Beer Store’s website.

-Reporting by CTV News' Bailey Shakyaver