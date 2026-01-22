A well-known west end establishment has closed.

The Barrel House Draught Co. and Grill has shut its doors for good, according to a social media post from the Sandwich Town BIA.

The pub opened on August 15, 2013 and featured Ontario craft beers, live music and specialty sandwiches.

“For so many years, you weren’t just home to some of the best food in the region and an unforgettable patio — you were a place where memories were made. A place where friends met, families gathered, celebrations happened, and familiar faces always made you feel welcome,” said the Sandwich BIA post.

“Your incredible staff and ownership created something rare: a true community hub. The Barrel House wasn’t just a restaurant — it was part of the heartbeat of Sandwich Town.”

Located at Sandwich Street and Mill Street, the building has housed many bars and restaurants over the years.