A spike in the average sales price for a home in Windsor-Essex.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors September Market Update, the average sales price was up 8.20 per cent to $579,290.



In September 2023, the average sales price was $535,376.



The association's monthly report also highlights a 23.52 per cent increase in the number of listings last month with 1,187 new listings compared to 961 in September 2023.



The number of properties sold in the region also had a 8.48 per cent increase last month with 422 homes being sold.