SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Aaron Rodgers' long-awaited return to the field was spoiled by San Francisco as the 49ers got 147 yards rushing and a touchdown from fill-in back Jordan Mason in a 32-19 victory over the New York Jets.
Rodgers threw for 167 yards and one TD and also had an interception a year after his debut with New York ended with a torn Achilles after four snaps.
Rodgers had problems moving around in the pocket but still showed off the arm that helped him win four MVPs with the Green Bay Packers a few times in his first real action for the Jets.
But it wasn't enough to beat the 49ers.
