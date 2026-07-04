Texas Road fire claims one life in Amherstburg

Amherstburg fire officials say one person is dead following a residential fire in the 100 block of Texas Road Friday night.

Firefighters responding to the blaze shortly after 9 p.m. located an adult male during a primary search of the home and removed him from the residence.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

The cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation by the Amherstburg Fire Department, Windsor Police Service’s Amherstburg detachment and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office.