NEW YORK - Stormy Daniels has testified at Donald Trump's hush money trial that when she met him at a golf course in 2006 they talked about the adult film industry and he asked her out to dinner.

The porn actor testified Tuesday that her publicist suggested that dinner with Trump would "make a great story."



Daniels has said she had a sexual encounter with Trump, which he denies.



Her testimony is central to the case because in the final weeks of Trump's 2016 Republican presidential campaign, his lawyer Michael Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet.



Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with the hush money payments.



He has pleaded not guilty.

