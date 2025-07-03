Sales of Tesla electric cars fell sharply in the last three months compared to a year earlier as boycotts over Elon Musk's political views continue to keep buyers away.

Tesla is also facing stiff competition from other electric vehicle makers, especially in Europe where China's BYD has taken a bite out of its market share.

The 13% plunge in sales reported Wednesday adds to growing signs that Musk's embrace of U.S. President Donald Trump and far-right politicians in Europe has had a deep and enduring impact to Tesla's brand appeal.

Sales fell to 384,122 in April through June, down from 443,956 in the same period last year.