DETROIT - Tesla's global sales rose 2.3% in the fourth quarter after a sluggish start to the year that contributed the electric car company's first year-over-year sales decline since at least 2015.

The annual decline for the Austin, Texas, company came despite offers of discounts such as 0% financing, free charging and low-priced leases.

Tesla delivered 495,570 vehicles from October through December, boosting deliveries to 1.79 million for the full year.

But that was 1.1% below 2023 sales of 1.81 million as overall demand for electric vehicles in the U.S. and elsewhere slowed.