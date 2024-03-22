A Canadian country superstar is coming to Leamington to help kick-off the municipality's anniversary celebration.

Terri Clark will be headlining the municipality's 150th anniversary celebration.



She will be performing at the SUNSET Amphitheatre in Seacliff Park on Monday, July 1.



Clark has won 19 Canadian Country Music Association awards and was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame in 2018.

In 2023, she was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.



Some of her hits include, "Better Things To Do," "Poor, Poor Pitiful Me," "Girls Lie Too," and "I Just Wanna Be Mad."



The free, unticketed concert begins at 6:30 with special guest Michelle Wright.



Clark will hit the stage at 8:30 p.m.



After her performance there will be a fireworks show over Lake Erie.

