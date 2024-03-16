A tentative deal has been reached at Dakkota Integrated Systems.

Unifor Local 444 posted to social media late Friday evening stating an agreement had been made between the union and the company.

Dakkota is the last of the Feeder Four plants in Windsor who were fighting for a new contract.

Negotiations with Dakkota is different from the other three plants, as they are bargaining for a collective agreement and a closure agreement.

Dakkota had lost their supply contract for the Windsor Assembly Plant to CPK Interior Products.

On Thursday, Unifor announced Avancez members had voted 90 per cent in favour of a new three year deal.

Last weekend 74 per cent of members at HBPO Canada Inc. agreed to their new contract, and earlier this month workers at ZF-VRW voted 76 per cent in favour of their agreement.

The ratification meeting for Dakkota workers will take place Sunday morning at 9 a.m. at the Unifor building at 1855 Turner Road.