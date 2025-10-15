A tentative agreement is in place to end the nearly five-week-old strike by full-time support staff at St. Clair College and all other public colleges in Ontario.

The deal was announced just before 4 Wednesday morning by the union representing the more than 10-thousand employees.

The Ontario Public Service Employees' Union says picket lines will come down today, and details of the agreement will be shared with its members this afternoon.

OPSEU says support staff are scheduled to return to work on Thursday.