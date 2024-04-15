A tentative deal is in place between GreenShield Canada and the union representing striking workers in Windsor and Toronto.

In a social media post, Unifor Locals 240 & 673 say a tentative deal has been reached and ratification arrangements are being made.



The locals says they will be communicating ratification details with their members as soon as possible.



The workers walked off the job on March 1 to back contract demands.



At that time, GreenShield Unifor Local 240 chairperson Paula Bastien Stedman said job security and contracting out language were two in key issues in the dispute.



Local 240 represents 600 members in the Windsor area, while Local 673 represents 24 workers in the Toronto area.



The union is reminding its members to report to the picket line for your scheduled shift until the agreement has been ratified.

