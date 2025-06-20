There's a tentative agreement in place for 2,400 VIA Rail workers.
Unifor represents employees working on board trains, at stations, administrative offices, maintenance centres and customer care.
It's unknown when a ratification vote will be held or what the offer includes.
If approved, the contract covers from January of this year to December of 2027.
VIA Rail has reached tentative agreements with Unifor, representing 2,400 employees. We look forward to ratification.— VIA Rail Canada (@VIA_Rail) June 20, 2025
All VIA Rail operations continue as normal.
