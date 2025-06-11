The City of Windsor says a tentative deal has been reached for its inside workers.

According to the city, it's a four-year deal, subject to ratification by both parties.

The inside workers are represented by CUPE Local 543.1

There are over 1,500 inside workers, who work in administrative and office settings.

As AM800 news reported on Monday, the workers voted 86 per cent in favour of strike action to back contract demands.

The union previously said wages were a key issue in bargaining.

City inside workers have been without a deal since December 31, 2024.