Services will continue as normal at the John McGivney Children’s Centre (JMCC).

The organization says a tentative agreement was reached with OPSEU Local 170, who represent 95 frontline staff.

A labour disruption was possible as of 12:01 a.m. on Thursday Nov. 13, if a new contract agreement had not been reached.

"This agreement reflects the shared commitment of all parties to work collaboratively in support of the children, youth, and families we serve," said Jennifer Jovanovski, JMCC CEO.

"We look forward to continuing our important work together, providing the highest quality care, programs, and supports to families across Windsor-Essex."

JMCC serves approximately 4,000 children per year with services like physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech-language therapy, autism support, and more.

Jovanovski said both parties remain hopeful that it will be ratified in the coming days.