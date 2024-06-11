OTTAWA — Workers at Canada's borders won't go on strike this week, after their union reached a tentative agreement with the federal government.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it's reached a deal with the government after working "around the clock."



Its 9,000 members who work for the Canada Border Services Agency had been set to strike at 12:01 a.m. Friday if they couldn't reach an agreement.



A similar strike three years ago nearly brought commercial border traffic to a standstill and caused major delays across the country.



The union says details of the tentative agreement will be released after they're shared with members on Thursday.



Union members still need to vote to ratify the deal.

