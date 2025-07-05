The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) has announced a tentative agreement has been reached with the Ontario Compensation Employees Union (OCEU).

Nearly 3,600 members of OCEU/CUPE 1750, including 180 members in Windsor, have been off the job since May 21, when the labour disruption began.

Contract talks began in late February, with wages and workloads sticking points in negotiations , that had been recently facilitated with the help of a mediator.

"Our number one priority has always been-and continues to be-helping the people who depend on us," said Jeff Lang, President and CEO of the WSIB.

"We do work that makes a difference in people's lives and in our communities. I am proud of our team's work the last few weeks and am very excited for everyone to come back together so we can keep supporting Ontarians who need us."

WSIB says it looks forward to welcoming back its full team within 24 hours of a successful ratification vote. It was not immediately clear when unionized workers would vote on the tentative agreement.

The WSIB provides workplace injury and illness insurance to more than 5.3 million people in more than 300,000 workplaces across Ontario.

When an injury or illness happens on the job, the WSIB provides wage-loss benefits, medical coverage and support to help people get back to work.