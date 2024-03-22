A tentative agreement for a new contract has been reached between the Greater Essex County District School Board and the the Ontario Secondary Schools Teachers Federation.

School board officials say the deal was reached through a collaborative, and interest-based bargaining process representing the best outcome for both parties.



The OSSTF represents 52 Professional Student Services Personnel.



This group includes psychological associates, psychoeducational consultants, psychologists, social workers / attendance counsellors, Create Your Future advisors, speech pathologists, communicative disorders assistants, re-engagement attendance counsellors, FNMI student support workers and board-certified behaviour analysts.



The agreement, once ratified, will provide stability and security for both the employees and the board.



It's a four-year term, September 2022 - August 2026, but any details remain confidential until the agreement ratified by both parties.

