Canada Post and the union representing postal workers are in a war of words as a countrywide strike enters its 27th day.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers pushed back on recent criticisms from Canada Post in a bulletin to members Tuesday evening, giving a list of proposals it said are meant to bring the two parties closer together.

The statement came after Canada Post said Monday that the union's latest proposals widen the gap between the two parties, claiming in some cases the union has increased its demands.

The union said its latest proposals included wage increases lower than previously demanded, as well as a cost-of-living allowance and better job security.

The strike by more than 55,000 workers is approaching the four-week mark with no end in sight.

Federal mediation was put on pause two weeks ago, and calls for government intervention from the business community have so far been rebuffed.