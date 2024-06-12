The courts at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre will be getting a makeover thanks to council approval.

Lakeshore council met Tuesday evening, with one report to award the tender for the Atlas Tube tennis and pickleball resurfacing and conversion to Court Surface Specialists Ltd. in the amount of $152,000.

Council unanimously approved this report, with the work to include the conversion of the courts, and for two shade structures to be completed.

These shade structures would be a shaded seating area for visitors at the courts.

The existing courts are asphalt with painted lines, but the paint has faded, peeled, and there are some cracks throughout.

The intent is to convert the existing four tennis courts, to two dedicated tennis courts, and six dedicated pickleball courts.

This work will be funded from the 2024 Capital Projects Budget from the Facilities Reserve.