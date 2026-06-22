Temporary partial trail closure at Collavino Conservation Area for turtle protection

Blanding’s Turtles are one of the species that can be found at Collavino Conservation Area. A temporary partial trail closure is in effect through July to provide turtle nests the best chance of survival.

A temporary partial trail closure will be in place for June and July at Collavino Conservation Area in Amherstburg for turtle protection during nesting season.

“Collavino Conservation Area has a high concentration of Species-at-Risk, including Blanding’s Turtles, Eastern Spiny Soft Turtles, and Snapping Turtles,” said Kevin Money, ERCA’s Director of Conservation Services.

“Because this section of mowed trail along the dyke is narrow, there tends to be a high concentration of turtle nests that are vulnerable to destruction or inadvertent disturbance from passive uses like walking your dog along the dyke. Temporarily closing this trail during the nesting period will increase the chances of survival. Turtle researchers also monitor the nesting sites in this area.”

During the closure, the trail has been re-routed, Money ensured.

“We truly hope that people will respect this temporary trail closure to allow these at-risk species the best chance of survival.”