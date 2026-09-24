Temporary lane, road closures planned for next three months along County Road 22

Lane and road closures are planned for the next three months along a well-travelled road in Lakeshore.

There will be temporary lane closures along County Road 22 in Emeryville starting the week of September 28.

It’s for field investigative work to inspect, test, and bore into the soil to inform the design for phase 1 of the $92-million County Road 22 Sewer Expansion Project.

Executive Director of Infrastructure Services Krystal Kalbol says the project is needed to support the growth of Lakeshore.

“As you’re probably aware, Lakeshore is one of the fastest-growing municipalities in Essex County,” she says. “We do have older infrastructure that’s coming up to the end of its life. It was really not designed at the time to support this level of growth that Lakeshore is experiencing.”

There will also be short-term road closures as a result of the work over the next three months.

The work will impact:

-County Road 22 from east of Rourke Line to east of Old Tecumseh Road near the roundabout.

-Rourke Line Road, County Road 22 to Girard Drive

-Puce Road, County Road 22 to Oakwood Avenue

-I.C. Roy Drive near Ryan Avenue

-Mancini Drive

-Poplar Drive

Kalbol says the work part of the work is temporary, and they will be moving around, so they ask drivers for understanding.

“There will be a significant number of boreholes, 120 for the entire project, so half that in this phase. Just have patience; we’re trying our best to move forward with improvements in the community,” she says.

The municipality says that some work will also take place within easements and other areas, where necessary, which may include digging.

The design and construction of the sanitary sewer system are expected to last until 2031 once construction begins around the summer of 2027.

The project will eventually stretch along County Road 22 to East Pike Creek Road.

Click here for the Municipal 511 Map detailing any road closures.