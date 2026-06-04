Temporary help agency and director fined for failing to pay wages

A temporary help agency in Leamington has been fined for failing to pay wages.

According to the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, the company at 7 Margaret Street was fined $100,000 and its director, Son-Van Duong was fined $50,000.

The incident took place in the summer and fall of 2023.

In early 2023, an investigation was launched after the ministry received complaints about the company. The investigation unveiled violations to the Employment Standards Act, including unpaid minimum wage entitlements and termination of assignment pay.

The ministry conducted an audit of the employer’s records for 2022, which determined that hundreds of employees were owed wages, including regular wages, public holiday pay and vacation pay. The wages owed totalled over $234,000.

In June 2023, the company was issued an order requiring them to repay wages owed to the employees plus administrative costs, however the company did not pay and did not apply for a review to the Ontario Labour Relations Board within the required time.

In August 2023, a Director’s Order to Pay was then issued to Duong, which made them personally responsible for a portion of the unpaid wages. The director also did not pay and did not apply for a review.

Following an ex parte trial in Windsor Provincial Offences Act Court, the agency and the director were convicted in April 2026.