A heads up to LaSalle residents about a temporary closure at the Vollmer Centre.

The centre will be closed from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. today for scheduled maintenance.

The Town states that the water will be shut off throughout the building during this time to repair a water connection.

The centre will be open to the public for their usual hours aside from the temporary closure.

The centre is open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Fridays.