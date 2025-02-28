VANCOUVER — For the second time this month, Telus is offering buyouts to hundreds of employees across the country.

The telecom company said it's offering "generous" buyout packages as part of the company's push for more self-serve solutions.

The United Steelworkers union says Telus has offered buyout packages to about 560 workers across the country.

The union condemned the move, accusing the company of reducing service levels and outsourcing work overseas.

Telus spokesperson Catherine Leclerc said it's standard for the company to offer the packages to a broad number of team members.

She said Telus anticipates a very small number of those offered buyouts to take them, and said the company may limit the number of departures.

The Steelworkers union said the latest offers come after a wave earlier this month when Telus offered voluntary severance packages to 545 employees in several departments.