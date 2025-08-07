MONTREAL — BCE Inc. says its latest quarter delivered a higher profit and revenue than the telecommunications firm saw a year earlier.

The parent company of Bell Canada says its second-quarter net earnings attributable to common shareholders amounted to $579 million or 63 cents per share.

The result compared with a profit of $537 million or 59 cents per share a year prior.

Operating revenue for the quarter ended June 30 totalled $6.08 billion compared with about $6 billion a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, BCE says it earned 63 cents per share, down from an adjusted profit of 78 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 71 cents per share, according to estimates compiled by LSEG Data & Analytics.