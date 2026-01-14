The watchdog that handles grievances about Canadian telecom providers says complaints about phone, internet and T-V services were up 17 per cent last year.

The annual study by a complaints commission says it handled more than 23-thousand customer complaints -- a new record -- between August 2024 and July 2025.

Consumers' most common gripe had to do with billing issues, up 16 per cent from the previous year, including incorrect charges and missing account credits.

More consumers also complained about issues related to their contracts such as unexpected fees, which represented one-quarter of all grievances filed to the commission.

Canada's three largest telecoms again led the way for most complaints from customers.

Rogers had the highest proportion of all complaints, followed by Telus and Bell.