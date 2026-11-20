A Windsor police cruiser in the downtown core as the service continues focused efforts to address open drug use and public safety concerns. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor police have charged two teens after a senior was assaulted with bear spray.

According to police, the incident happened on Thursday, November 12, around 3 p.m., near the intersection of Seminole Street and George Avenue.

Police say officers responded to a report of an injured person, and when they arrived, they found an elderly woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Members of the nurse police team were also on scene and provided medical care to the woman.

Investigators say several youths approached the woman as she was walking along the street.

Police say after a verbal exchange, one of the youths sprayed her in the face with bear spray.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit quickly identified two suspects.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested by officers on November 17 and is charged with assault and breach of probation.

The second suspect, a 16-year-old boy, turned himself in at police headquarters.

He’s charged with assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.

The names of the teens cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.