A weapons incident in Chatham-Kent has resulted in charges against a 23-year old man.

Police responded to a disturbance on King Street East around 11 p.m. Tuesday and learned an 18-year old woman was threatened with a knife during an altercation inside a vehicle.

She suffered minor injuries but was able to escape and call for help.

A Chatham man is charged with Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Assault with a Weapon, Forcible Confinement, Uttering threats – Cause death or Bodily Harm.

He was taken to police headquarters and is being held pending a bail hearing.