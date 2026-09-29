Teenage boy seriously injured in e-scooter collision in east Windsor

A teenage boy is in the hospital with significant injuries after being struck while on an e-scooter in east Windsor.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, Windsor police officers responded to a report involving a collision at the intersection of Ontario Street and Ford Boulevard.

Through investigation, police determined that a motorist was driving southbound on Ford Boulevard when their car collided with an e-scooter being ridden by a 15-year-old who was travelling westbound on Ontario Street.

The teen was transported to hospital and remains in serious condition.

The driver, who remained at the scene, did not sustain any physical injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.