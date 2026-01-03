A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged following a a bear mace attack in the city's west end.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. on January 1, 2026, Windsor Police responded to a report of a bear mace incident at a house in the 1700 block of Hall Avenue.

Officers learned that a man had allegedly went into the home, smashed a front window, and deployed bear mace into the home, causing four people to have difficulty breathing.

Police state that the suspect fled on foot, but was chased and caught by one of the victims, who then physically restrained him until officers arrived minutes later.

The four victims sustained non-life-threatening physical injuries.

The teen, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing 10 charges including four counts of assault with a weapon, four counts of administering a noxious substance, mischief under $5,000, and failure to comply with a release order.