A teenager wanted in connection with a robbery investigation in Walkerville has surrendered to Windsor police.

A 16-year-old suspect turned himself in at Windsor Police headquarters on Wednesday.

The youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of administering a noxious substance, wearing a face mask during the commission of an offence, and failure to comply with a YCJA sentence.

On October 1, shortly after 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 600 block of Erie Street East near Lillian Avenue.

Investigators learned that two youth victims were approached on the street by two males who demanded their clothing and other belongings.

When the victims refused to comply, one of the suspects sprayed them with a noxious substance before fleeing the scene.

Police have already arrested a 15-year-old suspect, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and charged him with two counts of robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.