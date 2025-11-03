A busy intersection in south Windsor remains closed following a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Police say a 14-year-old on a scooter was hit around 3 p.m. Monday.

The extent of injuries is unknown.

Police said more information would be shared later Monday.

Collision Update: Dominion at Norfolk is closed in all directions due to a collision investigation. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. #YQGTraffic -15441 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) November 3, 2025

The public is asked to avoid the area.