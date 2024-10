A fatal crash in Essex.

OPP say a 16-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a vehicle.



It happened Sunday just before 7am on County Road 18 near Britton Road.



Provincial police say he was struck on the roadway and was pronounced dead at the scene.



The OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team is investigating and is urging anyone with information to contact Essex OPP (1-888-310-1122) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.