A stabbing in downtown Windsor has landed a teen in hospital with serious injuries.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was stabbed several times following an argument with an unknown male in the 600-block of Bruce Avenue near Wyandotte Street West, late Saturday night just after 11:30.



Investigators say the suspect — described as five-foot-six with a slender build and dark skin — fled the area in a white vehicle.



The teen suffered several stab wounds to his body and remains in stable condition in hospital.



Police are appealing to residents and businesses in that area to check their video surveillance from 11 Saturday night to midnight for possible evidence.

