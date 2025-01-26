The Windsor Essex Community Health Centre is reaching out to local youth to remind them that there are local resources available.

The weCHC Teen Health Centre held its first open house Thursday evening for local youth to get a tour, meet different specialists on site, and have a chance to hear from guest speaker Danielle Campo.

Campo, a decorated Canadian Paralympic swimmer, award-winning inspirational speaker, and dedicated advocate, spoke to those in attendance about how to build resilience, and how to support not only your physical health, but your mental health as well.

Campo was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy as a child, yet she braved these challenges as a teen and also as an athlete.

The local region has seen a spike of youth depression, eating disorders, anxiety, and even suicide since the COVID-19 pandemic with many individuals not knowing what resources are available to them.

Campo says mental wellness was a big part of her competition, and her life.

"I think this is a great place. As parents, I talk to the parents about we want our kids to be their best, their best healthy versions of themselves. And for our teens, what an amazing opportunity to find those community resources, and meet other teens who are going through exactly what you're going through, and in connection we strive forward."

Nadine Manroe-Wakerell, Director of Clinical Practice at weCHC, says there is still reluctancy for individuals to reach out for help.

"Some of the data indicated that less than 50 per cent of youth are going to talk to a family doctor, or their parents, about their mental health. So, it's great that youth are coming in because even if they may not feel ready to get help, they may know the resources to be able to share with their peers, or share with their friends, or share with other family members."

Manroe-Wakerell says youth face a number of challenges that affect their mental health.

"We've seen challenges with housing, that housing just doesn't impact the adults, it impacts the youth as well. We've seen increases in homelessness, I mean, the list goes on and on. And I think sometimes we forget that these issues that maybe seem like very adult issues, they're impacting young people as well."

Approximately 50 people attended the open house.

Manroe-Wakerell says the centre hopes to hold more open houses in the future to help youth learn what's available to them.

The Windsor Essex Community Health Centre currently serves approximately 3,000 clients, and see approximately 1,000 clients monthly for different services.