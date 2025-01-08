A teen is facing charges following a crash in Belle River.

On Jan. 3, at 2:40 a.m., officers from the Ontario Provincial Police Lakeshore detachment responded to a single-vehicle crash on 1st Street near Railway Avenue.

As a result of the investigation, an 18-year-old Lakeshore man was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.

Along with the charges, the driver also had his driver's license suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle has been impounded for seven days.