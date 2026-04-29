A young driver is facing a list of charges after a traffic stop in Lakeshore.
According to Ontario Provincial Police, officers stopped a teen driver on Amy Croft Drive around 11:15 Tuesday night.
Police say an 18-year-old was arrested and charged with Criminal Code, Cannabis Control Act, Highway Traffic Act and Liquor Licence and Control Act offences.
The driver's licence has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle has been impounded for seven days.
The teen will appear in court in June to answer to the charges.