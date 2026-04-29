A young driver is facing a list of charges after a traffic stop in Lakeshore.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, officers stopped a teen driver on Amy Croft Drive around 11:15 Tuesday night.

Police say an 18-year-old was arrested and charged with Criminal Code, Cannabis Control Act, Highway Traffic Act and Liquor Licence and Control Act offences.

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Dangerous operation

Person under 19 years - possess cannabis

Have care or control of vehicle or boat with cannabis

Have care or control of a motor vehicle with liquor readily available

Novice driver fail to surrender licence

Novice driver - B.A.C. above zero

Red light - fail to stop

The driver's licence has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

The teen will appear in court in June to answer to the charges.