Teen charged with uttering threats involving Chatham school

Chatham-Kent police say a 13-year-old youth was arrested and charged with uttering threats after an incident related to a local school.

On Thursday at 9:18 p.m., officers responded to a report of concerning online messages involving John McGregor Secondary School in Chatham.

Police say the investigation revealed that images of firearms had been shared in a Snapchat group conversation involving several students, along with comments referencing a potential shooting at the school.

Officers, assisted by school administration, identified and spoke with three youths involved in the conversation.

Police say they determined that one youth had made comments advising others not to attend school the following day. Following a thorough investigation, police determined there was no credible or imminent threat to the school or the public. There is no ongoing concern for public safety. As a result of the investigation, a 13-year-old youth was arrested and charged with uttering threats.

The youth was released into the care of a parent with a future court date.

The identity of the youth is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service reminds the public that comments or images suggesting violence must be taken seriously. Anyone who becomes aware of concerning online content is encouraged to report it promptly to police or school administration.